Man arrested for leaving infant unattended in vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested a man after they said he left an infant unattended in a vehicle while he went shopping.

Michael Denzel Harper, 22, was charged with third-degree domestic violence/reckless endangerment Friday afternoon.

Huntsville police said they were called to Walmart on University Drive around 1 p.m. after witnesses say the infant crying in a vehicle. The vehicle was running and air conditioning was on, police said.

Firefighters were preparing to break out a window on the vehicle when Harper walked out of the store, police said. They estimate the child was alone in the vehicle for up to 20 minutes.

Harper was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and later charged with reckless endangerment.