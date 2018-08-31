Man accused of shooting at Tennessee police captured

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities have captured a man on who was added on the state’s Ten Most Wanted list for shooting at police on Friday.

Brian Lee Cleckler was caught in Autauga County, Alabama, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The announcement was made via Twitter at 3:17 p.m.

Decherd, Tenn., police tried to pull over Brian Lee Cleckler, 39, on August 23 and ended up chasing him, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Cleckler ran into a wood line and fired a shot in the direction of officers who were chasing him, authorities said.