Labor Day Weekend looking hot and mostly dry

The weekend looks hotter: quite a bit hotter at that. Expect daytime highs in the lower and middle 90s, a heat index close to 100ºF, and a slim-to-none chance of some isolated showers or storms each afternoon. That same kind of pattern leads us into a hotter-than-average Labor Day: highs 93ºF to 97ºF.

Last big weekend of summer? Traditionally, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of ‘summer,’ but summertime weather has no plans of giving up on us anytime soon.

Some of the hottest weather of the year is still ahead of us through the first week of September. It’s unlikely that we see any 100ºF+ heat, but we do see a good chance that daytime highs top out between 95ºF and 98ºF for most of next week thanks to dry ground and a lack of any significant showers and thunderstorms.

So far Huntsville has sixty-nine days at or above 90ºF this year; that’s fourteen above the 30-year average. We add at least seven to ten more 90-degree days before there is any chance it gets substantially cooler.

Earlier this week, we raised some hope of a cold front around September 10th. Those hopes might need to be put on hold; every day our longer-range view changes slightly toward hotter and drier weather continuing through mid-September.

College Football: The first weekend of the season is upon us! Games across the region may encounter a shower or two, but most will just be dry and hot on Saturday:

Tropical trouble next week? Beach-goers this weekend and next week will have to contend with a lot more showers and storms than would be usual for early September. Don’t misread that statement; this won’t be a total wash-out at the beach for Labor Day and next week. It’s just more scattered storms than what would be considered ‘normal.’

A tropical wave may enhance that stormy weather between Tuesday and Thursday of next week along the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coasts. It’s unlikely that we see a full-fledged hurricane, but a tropical depression or storm could develop over the Gulf early next week. We’ll keep you posted!



