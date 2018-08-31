Investigators looking into cause of morning house fire in Somerville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, Ala. - The state fire marshal and Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Somerville home Friday morning.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. in a building that contained two apartments on Peachtree Road just south of Highway 36.

Somerville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Wilbanks said when they arrived one of the apartments was on fire. It took firefighters about an hour and a half to put the fire out, he said. Hartselle and Priceville firefighters also responded to help.

About half of the apartment where the fire took place was damaged, Wilbanks said. The other apartment was not damaged.

There was no one living in the apartment and power had been cut to both units, he said.

No one was hurt.