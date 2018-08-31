Going on a road trip this weekend? Make sure you check state traffic laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Labor Day weekend is here, which means hundreds of thousands of people will be on the roads; some going to family events, others on a short vacation but if you're going to the Alabama or Auburn football games, listen up.

You'll be traveling to Florida or Georgia and a lot of rules on the road are the same with Alabama and our neighboring states.

"Every law in terms of drinking and driving is the same," said Alabama State Troopers spokesperson Curtis Summerville. "Seatbelt laws are mainly the same."

However, when cell phones come into play laws can vary.

"I always encourage motorists that are traveling the states that you'll be traveling through learn their laws," Summerville said. "Their laws could be a little bit different than Alabama."

For example, Georgia has a new hands-free law for cell phones, so if you're driving to Atlanta you can't have a cell phone in your hand if you're behind the wheel. You can use Bluetooth or a headset and many drivers have a holder to put their phone in.

Alabama fans making the trip to Orlando can hold their phone in Florida, but texting and driving is illegal.

Officers recommend having a designated phone passenger, like having a designated driver for alcohol, for all GPS and communication during your trip to keep everyone focused and safe.