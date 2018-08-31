× Florence police searching for missing man

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are asking for information about a man who hasn’t been seen in his neighborhood in a month.

Keith N. Matthews, 52, was last seen July 31 at his home in Courtview Towers on Pine Street, Florence police said Friday. He was seen about 25 miles away in St. Joseph, Tenn., a couple of weeks ago, they said.

Matthews has several health issues and may need medication, police said.

Matthews is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. If you’ve seen him, contact the Florence Police department at 256-760-6610.