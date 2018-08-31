Austin hosts first game at new stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- A historic night in Decatur as the town's two big rival high schools clashed at the brand new football stadium.

Kids and parents at Austin High School say they're proud to finally have a home field.

"It's a great night for the city of Decatur. We couldn't be prouder. This is a long time coming," Decatur City Schools Operations and Safety Supervisor Dwight Satterfield said.

There are several firsts on this evening. Austin welcomed cross-town rival Decatur High for the first time on their brand new field.

"This is the first time we've actually had our own field, everything is Austin logos. It's nice," Austin High School senior Tatum Goobe said.

For over 50 years, the Black Bears and Red Raiders have shared a field. But if there's one thing you can count on from high schoolers, it's brutal honesty.

"The student section is way too small and our field just looks ten times better," Decatur High School sophomore Jade Riva said.

The new stadium is part of over $100 million in construction at both high schools. Decatur City Schools leaders say much of the work happened in the last few weeks because they had to literally level the playing field.

"This field was up and ready, except for a few sinking issues, we felt like it'd be ready," Decatur High School parent April Cagle said.

It may be a housewarming, but Austin fans say the welcome doesn't have to be.

"Now they get to see what it's like to come to Black Bear nation," Austin High School alum Jeremy Young said.

By kickoff, there were more than 5,000 fans watching in orange and red. Workers added more space for fans to make room for up to 6,000 people at the new stadium.