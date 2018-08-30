SPENCER’S PAROLE: Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles reviewing changes for victim notification process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Following calls for change from the Alabama Attorney General's Office and Governor Kay Ivey's Office, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles confirms they are reviewing changes in the notification protocol that will allow victim notification in burglary cases.

"We'll certainly monitor that situation," Governor Ivey confirmed. "Obviously the change you want is for every victim to be notified, so that's a no-brainer."

WHNT News 19 received answers from different state agencies and the governor's office on Thursday. Each had a different description about where things stand, and what happened in Spencer's parole.

The attorney general's office said the board 'improperly categorized' Spencer as a “non-victim” offender. The office said, 'Spencer’s case has a victim and should have been designated accordingly. Instead, he was categorized as a non-victim offender.'

The law in Alabama does not require the board to notify burglary victims, nor public officials. The Franklin County District Attorney said he, nor Spencer's victim, were notified of his November 2017 parole hearing, despite writing letters in the past that encouraged the board to deny Spencer's release, and they did then.

The board confirmed those letters do stay in Spencer's file, and the board has access to that file prior to the inmate's parole hearing.

Spencer was in prison on sentences that totaled "life plus 67 years." The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles paroled him in November, and he was released from prison in January. Now, he's charged with seven counts of capital murder for the deaths of three people in Guntersville in July 2013.

Now, he is being held without bond in the Marshall County jail.