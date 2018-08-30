Slim chance of rain and storms ahead, but the hot weather is sure!

Scattered storms this evening, more searing summer heat ahead

Less than half of the Tennessee Valley region got rain Wednesday, and the spotty storms around this evening and again Friday look very similar: locally-heavy but not very widespread. Thursday night high school games could be interrupted by some isolated evening thunderstorms; the odds of a storm drop from about 30% at kick-off to about 10% in the second half.

Scattered storms remain possible Friday, but they will cover even less territory than those on previous days. The chance of rain drops into the 20% to 30% range; if you are lucky enough to get a quick downpour, it lasts less than an hour and may drop anywhere from 0.10″ to as much as 1.5″ of rain in that time span! Temperatures ramp up again Friday with only a hand full of storms in the area: highs 90ºF to 95ºF with a heat index between 95ºF and 100ºF.

Hot, humid Football Friday Fewer storms on Friday gives us more room to get hot in the afternoon and early evening! A storm or two may be ongoing in the pregame through the first half of a few games in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. A lightning delay or two is possible; however, we don’t expect extremely long delays as storms should be brief and weakening (with few exceptions) after sunset.

Labor Day Weekend: Blazing hot. The hottest days of 2018 have put Huntsville into the upper 90s (97ºF twice in August). We’ll make another run at that kind of heat this weekend, Labor Day, and for most of next week.

Hot, dry weather means a distinct absence of significant rainfall, so if you’ve missed the scattered storms this week, you’re likely to stay dry through the end of next week.

-Jason

