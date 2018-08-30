Presence of insects and no soap in hand sinks on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

McDonald's

3342 Point Mallard Pky, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 80

Violations:

Fountain drink nozzles were dirty. Follow up: violation was corrected.

Food was held at improper temperatures. Bacon jam 46ºF, cut tomatoes 47ºF, cheese 46ºF

There was no soap at the handwash sink. Follow up: violation was corrected.



The manager was not able to give a comment per McDonald's policy.

Madison County

Rice Box

1420 Waddell Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 80

Bowls found in one hand sink. Corrected the same day.

No soap and paper towel at a hand sink. Corrected the same day.

The presence of insects was found in raw chicken. Follow up: There were no insects in raw foods.



We reached out to the owner but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.

Morgan County

Clean Plate Winner:

Milo's Hamburgers

1005 Beltline Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 98

Since 1946, Milo's Hamburgers is 'Staying Saucy.'

Its sauce bar features an array of unique dips. The manager says they go through a five-gallon bucket of their famous secret sauce every three days.

Milo's says only two people in the company know the recipe.

The Alabama based chain's only location in our area in Decatur on Beltline Rd. is serving up breakfast items like Conecuh sausage, eggs, grits and more.

Housemade breading makes for crisp and juicy chicken tenders.

But they're known for their 'original saucy burger' topped with their famous sauce and a little extra piece of meat, part of their mission to always give customers 'a little something extra.'

That sentiment leading to the formation of the Little Something Extra Foundation, that supports local education and students.

They say cleanliness is also one of their core values.