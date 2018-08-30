Oscar Mason Branch Library closes ahead of area redevelopment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUTNSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) has closed the Oscar Mason Branch Library, located at 149 Mason Court in Huntsville.

The closure is part of the Huntsville Housing Authority’s planned demolition and redevelopment of Sparkman Homes.

For more than a decade the Oscar Mason Branch has been serving the Sparkman Homes Community, but just like a book, all good things must come to an end. "It's convenient for us. The kids used to go every day after school and stuff to study," Sparkman Homes resident Venessa Sloan said.

It was more than just a place to read about Queen Bey or write a four-page letter, many used the library to better themselves. "They come here every day and searching on the internet for jobs," Sloan said.

"The patrons were notified at the beginning of the month. They have the option to register at a different branch," Huntsville/Madison County Library Spokesperson Melanie Thornton said.

1,200 people currently hold a library card for the Oscar Mason Branch. "This is a part of the process with the HHA. They have plans to redevelop the Sparkman Homes Community. A lot of patrons have moved away," Thornton said.

Sloan thinks the library is leaving too soon. She'd like for it to stay around for a while longer until the Huntsville Housing Authority moves forward with demolishing and redeveloping Sparkman Homes. "I feel sad, but I feel like it's going to be a new beginning for everybody."

As this chapter for the Sparkman Homes Community closes, Sloan is excited about how the next one will begin.