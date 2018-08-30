× Newborns receive new books thanks to Huntsville Hospital Foundation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s never too early to fall in love with books! Thanks to a collaboration with the Junior League of Huntsville, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library, and The Snail on the Wall bookstore, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation is launching their ‘BIRTHday Books’ program.

Through the program, each baby born at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and Madison Hospital will receive a new book to help promote literacy and developmental growth. The books will come with:

A reusable BIRTHday Books tote bag

Best practices and library card application information from Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

An infant toothbrush and oral health magnet

A handwritten birthday card from an area high school student or community partner

“I am so excited for this program because I believe it will enhance parent-child bonding, introduce the baby to imagination and fun, establish a relationship with the family and their community library, and will be a nice parting gift for a new family,” said Renee Colquitt, CRNP, NNP-BC, Madison Hospital lead coordinator of Obstetrics Services. “For some, this may be the only book the child receives until school age.”

The most recent National Assessment of Adult Literacy by the National Center for Education Statistics found that 10 percent of the population in Madison County lacks basic prose literacy skills. By putting a book into the hands of every family, the Foundation believes that statistic will decrease.

“Reading aloud to your infant has proven health and developmental benefits,” said Foundation President Candy Burnett. “We hope the BIRTHday Books program will encourage a love of learning from an early age. Huntsville Hospital Foundation is proud to work alongside our philanthropic partners to provide this resource for thousands of North Alabama families.”

The initiative depends on donations from the community. To learn how you can help, click here.