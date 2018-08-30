NASA works to contain pressure leak on International Space Station

Program officials and flight controllers for the International Space Station are monitoring a small leak detected on the ISS Wednesday night.

Officials say the leak was discovered around 6 p.m. CST. After determining the astronauts weren’t in danger, flight controllers allowed the Expedition 56 crew to sleep.

[Click here for a live stream from the ISS]

This morning, crew members reported that the leak appears to be on the Russian side of the orbital outpost.

Officials from Houston and Moscow will continue to monitor the situation as the crew works through its troubleshooting procedures.