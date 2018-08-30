× Madison County Sheriff’s Office adds electronics-sniffing dog to force

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has a new member of the force, and he’s trained to help with online crime.

Banner is an electronic detection dog that will work with the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. His job is to sniff out media storage devices that authorities said are often hidden by people who are involved in child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.

Banner is the first electronic detection canine unit in the state, according to the sheriff’s office.