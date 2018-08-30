Franklin County shooting suspect still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A Franklin County man remains hospitalized following a shooting earlier this week. Now, a reward is being offered for the accused shooter who has eluded authorities up to this point.

According to deputies, Leobardo Donagustin walked up to a home on County Road 77 and shot the resident multiple times.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver says the incident happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Monday in the Mountain Star community. Investigators believe the suspect ran into a wooded area near the home after the shooting and hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities released an image of the car they believe Donagustin eventually left the area in. At this point, he could be anywhere.

Hopefully, some reward money will be an incentive for someone to provide the information investigators need.

Call, text, or submit your anonymous tips to the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information in the message. Tips may also be submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Operators are standing by 24-hours a day to accept your tips, and all correspondence is kept confidential.