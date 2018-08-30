Fort Payne police officers raise money to help Dade County, GA deputy injured in multi-state pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT PAYNE, Ala. -- Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are doing something they do every year a little earlier, to help someone else in law enforcement.

Folks in Dade County, Georgia wore blue. They've held raffles, fundraisers, and blood drives. That show of support spans across state lines over to Fort Payne, where the city's police officers are sporting something that isn't usually part of their uniform.

"We're doing No Shave September, and we started actually about a week ago," explained Captain Lee Traylor. It's an early start to something that usually happens in November, and it's for a reason.

"We are raising money for Major Tommy Bradford, with the Dade County Sheriff's Office," Traylor said, "He was involved in a pursuit that started here in Fort Payne, and during the pursuit he was hit by the person we were chasing, and a result of that he has lost a limb, and also had other various injuries."

The pursuit ended in Trenton, Georgia. Lora Leeanne Wooten is facing charges in two states.

Major Bradford's life is changed forever. "We're trying to raise money for his medical expenses, family expenses, anything he might need," Traylor said.

The goal for the participating officers is to raise $100 each. That's where the community comes in. "We encourage them to make donations, or maybe sponsor an officer that they know," Traylor explained.

"We just want to help. We try to take care of each other. I know this officer is in another state, far away from here but still, he's our brother in law enforcement and we always try to help each other out."

The department's fundraiser lasts until September 22, when there will be a benefit motorcycle ride. People can turn in donations to any Fort Payne officer, Captain Traylor, and Jeanie Waller. Anyone wishing to donate can also call the department's office to have donations picked up. That number is (256) 845-6055.

