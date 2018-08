Football Friday started on a Thursday this week, and the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week was at East Limestone High School!

Students danced, cheered and even had an “inchworm race” as they prepared for Thursday night’s game against West Limestone.

For all the highlights from the week’s high school games, make sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10 Thursday AND Friday!

You can see more Football Friday coverage here!