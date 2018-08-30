× Authorities search for escaped inmate in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped from his work release pick up Thursday morning.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin reports that Abdullah Kaaba Russell, 30, of Decatur, walked away from a Texaco Station on 6th Ave. in Decatur around 5:30 a.m.

Russell was picked up for his work release with several other inmates by a person from the business. Russell escaped when they stopped at the Texaco station.

Morgan County deputies and investigators responded. The other inmates in the transport were returned to the jail for questioning. Investigators are retrieving evidence from various sources to assist in locating Inmate Russell.

Russell is described as being 5’08” tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and glasses. Authorities say he has family in Decatur.

Russell was incarcerated for a violation of community corrections on a 3rd-degree theft of property charge. He had failed to meet the program requirements. He was originally ordered into the custody of the Department of Corrections, but a second order allowed him to serve his time in the Morgan County Jail. He had less than a year left on that sentence. Russell is now wanted for Escape 2nd Degree.

Anyone having any information concerning the whereabouts of Abdullah Kaaba Russell is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256)351-4800.