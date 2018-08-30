× Austin takes on Decatur in historic game at new stadium, but where should you park?

DECATUR, Ala. – The first-ever football game will be held at the brand new Austin High School stadium this Friday when they take on their rivals the Decatur Raiders. Because they are expecting a huge crowd, school officials released a thorough parking plan including shuttle service to and from Cedar Ridge Middle School.

The parking lot will open at 4:30 p.m. with the stadium gates opening at 5 p.m., no early entry will be allowed. The historic game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Parking will be available off the school entrances of Modaus Road and Shady Grove Lane for $5.00 to support an AHS Football Booster fundraiser. No oversized vehicles will be allowed.

There will be no public entry on the access road between the back of the stadium/track and the baseball/softball field. There is parking available for 700 plus vehicles in lined, paved spots, curbed parking around the school, plus an additional 200 plus in designated grass parking near the stadium on Austin High School

property.

Please don’t park on the sod areas around the school. There will be additional paid parking at the old golf course lot that accommodates over 150 vehicles.

There will also be a free a shuttle before and after the game from Cedar Ridge Middle School. The shuttle will start transporting at 5:30 with a bus departing every 15 minutes until 7:15 and will loop every 30 minutes until approximately 5 minutes left in the game. When the clock gets down to 2 minutes, the buses will hold until all three buses are full and they will begin transporting back to Cedar Ridge and will continue until everyone is returned.

The Decatur Police Department plans to strictly enforce the City installed “No Parking” signs around the stadium and adjoining neighborhoods.

Presale game tickets are available at the Austin High School and Decatur High School for $5.00 for students and $7.00 for adults. All tickets purchased at the gate are $7.00. Additionally, tickets can be purchased online at gofan.com.

There will be no field access unless credentials are approved and visible at all times.

There will be no passes out and all AHSAA game/spectator reactions will be enforced.

Parents with younger children, please note that play behind and under the bleachers will be prohibited. In general, movement by older students (middle and high school) between the two sides of the stadium will be restricted.