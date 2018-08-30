Atlantic Tropical Update: Potential development in the Caribbean, west African coast

It’s been a few weeks since the last tropical cyclone formed in the Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center is watching an area near Cabo Verde in the far eastern Atlantic basin. There’s a high chance of development into a tropical depression soon, and the NHC forecast is for this to eventually become Hurricane Florence in the next 3-5 days.

There are also some signs that a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands could develop into a depression or storm near Florida early next week. That system would then move west into the Gulf of Mexico, but it would have little to no direct impact on the weather up here in North Alabama and Tennessee.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1, and it seemed that it would be an extra active season since Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in late May (a full week and a half before the official start of the season).

The season has since slackened since Hurricane Chris threatened to affect the Carolina coast in early July. Both tropical storms Debby and Ernesto formed well off-shore in early August, only affecting trade routes located within the north Atlantic.

But there is plenty of Atlantic Hurricane Season left, which does not come to an end until November 30. In addition, late August to mid-September marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, with September 19 being the climatological pinnacle of the season.