× 50 pounds of marijuana found in Limestone County drug case

MADISON, Ala. – Authorities arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday after they said they found cash, guns and about 50 pounds of marijuana.

Huntsville police said Madison-Morgan County STAC Team and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency agents searched two homes Wednesday: one on Hotts Lane in Madison and another on Tyler Mill Drive, which is off McCulley Mill Road in Athens.

Agents said they found marijuana, guns and more than $134,000 in cash at the Hotts Lane address. The 50 pounds of marijuana was found at the home on Tyler Mill, they said.

Agents arrested Brandon Davis, 22, on Hotts Lane and charged him with marijuana trafficking.

At last check, Davis was still in the Limestone County Jail.