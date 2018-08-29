Sparkman HS football kicker raising money for cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEST, Ala. - A high school kicker from Madison County is hoping to raise a few dollars in pledges for cancer research.

Miles Tillman says every extra point means another dollar for kids in need. The fundraising effort is called Kicking Out Cancer.

With one win under their belt, the Sparkman Senators are a confident bunch.

"It's coming along. It's early in the season, we still have a lot of kinks to work out," Sparkman head football coach Laron White said.

White's squad wants to get off on the right foot. And this season, the Sparkman special teams, will be a little more special.

"When you get past the 30-yard line and you get a chance to score, you take it," White said.

"It just gives me another reason to come out here and do my best every night," Tillman said.

Kicker Miles Tillman was at a football camp this summer when he signed up to help raise money for cancer research.

"Every field goal or extra point I make, somebody can pledge a certain amount of money," Tillman said.

The group is known as Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Miles is hoping to raise a thousand dollars worth of extra points and field goals which would pay for about two days worth of cancer research.

"I expect our offense to score a lot, maybe five or six extra points a game," Tillman said.

"It's heartwarming. That's Miles. He's a great kid. He plays soccer, he plays football. He kicks all the time," White said.

Practice makes perfect. And over the next ten Fridays, Miles says he'll be ready for when the coach calls his number.

Miles says his best kick so far is 43 yards. Sparkman heads to Hazel Green on Friday.