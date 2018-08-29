Rain is coming, but it won’t soak us all equally!

Scattered downpours more common through Friday

Not as hot, but still pretty hot! That’s how it felt most of the day unless you were lucky enough to find yourself underneath a brief heavy downpour. Some of those scattered showers and storms linger through 10 PM, and a hand full may still be left overnight. Expect another warm, muggy night with lows in the low-70s. A weak cool front in the area helps raise the chance of rain and lower the temperature slightly on Thursday.

The ‘coolest’ day of this week (and likely the coolest for the next 7-10 days) comes Thursday. Temperatures won’t rise quite as high or as quickly thanks to more numerous showers and some scattered storms. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index around 95ºF. Will it rain everywhere around here? Nope. Not even close. This is, however, your best shot for the next week or so!

Thursday’s storms: We’re back in the typical summertime storm routine now. Spotty downpours develop generally between 11 AM and 8 PM then usually fade away completely by 10 PM. They don’t move fast, don’t cover a lot of ground, and don’t bring even rainfall. A few spots may get more than one inch of rain Thursday; others will still be dry, dusty and hot. Isolated storms could briefly turn severe with high winds and small hail along with localized areas of very heavy rain and intense lightning.

An isolated storm or two could impact some Thursday night high school games. If one does pass over a stadium, expect about 30 to 60 minutes of rain and the potential for lightning delays that last as much as an hour or more.

What about Football Friday? Yes, we have a chance of some scattered storms on Friday, and yes, some of them could make it a little less comfortable at games on both Thursday and Friday.

The majority of high school stadiums will either have no rain Friday or less than an hour’s worth of stormy weather between 4 PM and 9 PM. A lightning delay or two is still possible, so be ready for that!

