Police seek clues about disturbance of Gulf Shores sea turtle nest

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) Police investigating the disturbance of protected sea turtle eggs on an Alabama beach have released video showing a woman they want to locate.

Investigators say in a Facebook post they’ve spoken with three of four people shown outside a beachfront condominium in the video on the same night someone dug up a turtle nest.

Gulf Shores police say the three provided “great assistance.” But they’re still looking for an unidentified woman from the video.

Mike Reynolds of the turtle-protection group Share the Beach tells WKRG-TV it appears one of the four is holding what could be sea turtle eggs.

Turtles are protected by federal law, and the nest that was dug up had been marked with a sign and protective barriers. Volunteers found the disturbed nest on Sunday.