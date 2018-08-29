× Officers arrested a mom for trying to pick up her child from school drunk

ARAB, Ala. — Officers arrested a mom for trying to pick up her child from school drunk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Arab Primary School. “We had a parent who was driving to the primary school to pick up their child,” Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said, “As she pulled up to the school, she pulled up on the curb.”

That’s where the kids were getting into vehicles. “During that time our SRO made contact with the female driver and our officers also arrived,” Washburn said. Officers gave Heather Gibbs a standard field sobriety test.

“It was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol at that time,” Washburn said. Officers charged her with public intoxication.

“Thank goodness none of the children were hurt, but it could have been a worse situation than it was,” Washburn said.

There weren’t any children in Gibbs’ car when she pulled up to the school.

There are full-time school resource officers at each school in the city’s system. “They’re there to keep an eye on the children, to make sure everything’s safe and that the children are safe. Thank goodness the SRO was there,” Washburn said.

In the past, Gibbs had a warrant with the Arab Police Department for practicing law without a license.