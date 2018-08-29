Lowe’s donates emergency kits to Liberty Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. — Lowe's in Madison has partnered with Liberty Middle School to provide supplies for an emergency kit for students with items such as water, flashlights, and gloves.

These kits will come in handy in case these middle schoolers have to be on lockdown. "If our kids have to be in a place for a long period of time, we want to make sure they have adequate supplies," Principal Shannon Brown said.

The principal of Liberty Middle School said the new kits were needed, especially since they just added on the 6th-grade wing which means they have more than one thousand students.

"I`ve been talking with my nurse, we need more supplies. My nurse brought up the idea about reaching out to Lowe's and see if they will like to start a partnership," Brown explained.

Brown said his priority is to make sure students and staff are safe. Brown said it was important the students were the ones to bring in the supplies.

"Our kids can have the biggest impact and letting the others kids know we have to take this with us and this is what is in it," Brown said.