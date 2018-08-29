HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mark your calendar! Jazz in the Park returns to Huntsville this weekend!

Starting September 2, Big Spring Park will be filled with music every Sunday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. through the end of the month.

Jazz in the Park- Huntsville is a collaboration between the City of Huntsville Office of Multicultural Affairs and Magic City Smooth Jazz. The free concert series aims to promote jazz and help build community.

Food trucks will be on site. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. This is the concert’s 9th year.

Here’s the schedule announced by organizer Magic City Smooth Jazz:

Sept. 2, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Roland Gresham and Gail Jhonson

Sept. 9, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Kayoband and Adam Hawley

Sept. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., TAD of Jazz and Kim Scott

Sept. 23, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Norris Jones and Brian Simpson

Sept. 30, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Carmen Lundy and Theo Croker

For more information on the series, call 205-616-1735 or click here.