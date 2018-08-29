× Florence police looking for missing teenager

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Dustin Blake Chambers was last seen in Florence.

Chambers is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. He was wearing khaki shorts and a white shirt.

Police said he may be traveling to Tennessee in a maroon 2001 Chevy Blazer with Alabama tag number 41GG219.

Anyone who has seen Chambers is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.