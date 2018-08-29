× Decatur police arrest man for violating sex offender law

DECATUR, Ala. – Police arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday for working too close to a school.

Charles David Rogers, 48, of Laceys Spring, owns a remodeling business and performed work on a home within 2,000 feet of an elementary school, Decatur police said.

Rogers did not register as a sex offender within the city, police said, and he didn’t notify police of the locations he was working at as required by law.

Rogers was charged with violating employment restrictions as a sex offender.

Morgan County Jail records indicate Rogers was released after posting $2,500 bond.