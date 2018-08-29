× Authorities search for missing man in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man that family members last spoke with on August 19.

Florence police say that Casey Curry. 25, told his mother he was in Wilson park when they spoke on the phone. Authorities describe Curry as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 130 lbs,. with green eyes, and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos including some on the side of his face.

Police say that Curry will be on foot and does not have a home.

If you have any information on his location, contact the FPD at (256) 760-6610.