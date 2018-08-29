× Authorities search for missing 10-year-old in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from Whipporwill Drive.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office described the boy as being white, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, and carrying a camo backpack.

Authorities did not release the child’s name or his photo at this time.

If you see a boy fitting this description, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256)722-7181.