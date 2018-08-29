× Athens-Limestone County Public Library offering free yoga classes to patrons

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Need help getting through the work/school week? Starting September 6, the Athens-Limestone County Public Library will offer yoga classes to their patrons for free!

“Yoga cures nothing, but it helps everything,” said yoga instructor Kerry Porter. “Yoga is a system which works on the body, mind, and emotions simultaneously via two main mechanisms: breath and attention.”

The classes will take place every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to about 6:30 p.m. People in almost any physical condition are welcome to attend.

“In general, if you can raise and lower your arms above the line of the shoulders and bend over to tie your shoes without hurting yourself, then the class environment I create will likely work well for you,” Porter said.