× Alabama Attorney General’s Office: triple murder suspect was “improperly categorized” upon release

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of killing three people in Guntersville was incorrectly categorized upon release, according to the office of the Alabama Attorney General.

“Mr. Spencer was improperly categorized as a ‘non-victim’ offender,” said Mike Lewis with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. “As a result, our Office of Victim Assistance was not alerted to his violent past. This case also raises concerns with the Parole Board’s risk assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public. The Attorney General grieves the loss of life and is working with prosecutors and law enforcement from around the state on a solution to the issues raised in this case.

Investigators say Spencer killed Marie Martin, her seven-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford.

Spencer spent several years in prisons. He was paroled and released from prison in January, after spending most of the last 30 years in prison on a variety of charges in which he faces a variety of sentences – including a life sentence.

Jimmy Spencer continues to sit in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.