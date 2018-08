× WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray on medical leave due to back injury

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray will be off the air for a while. He is on a short leave due to a back injury he received in the military.

Jeff serves as the Overnight News/Traffic reporter throughout the weekday. He says he misses his job and coworkers. However, he wants everyone to know he will be back soon “playing in traffic.”

We at WHNT News 19 eagerly await his return.