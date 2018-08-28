× Walker McGinnis wins Huntsville Board of Education District 4 race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Walker McGinnis has been reelected to the Huntsville City Board of Education, defeating challenger Ryan Renaud by winning 58 percent of the vote.

McGinnis received 1,154 votes to Renaud’s 825, or 42 percent.

McGinnis’ win comes at a challenging time for the school board, after it was recently announced the board is facing a roughly $5 million budget shortfall.

McGinnis will return to the board along with incumbents Elisa Ferrell and Beth Wilder, who ran without opposition.

McGinnis expressed optimism Tuesday night.

“It means the things that we started I can finish,” he said. “I do intend to do that. And first priority– gotta get the budget straight, gotta get a few other things straight. Look at the staff. But I feel good about it.”

McGinnis told WHNT News 19 that he has several meetings set up to talk about the Huntsville City Schools budget.

He said he also wants to look at the system’s discipline policy and assess if it effectively supports teachers.

Renaud told WHNT News 19 he is disappointed by Tuesday’s results, but he ran a clean campaign and he’s proud of that. Renaud said he’ll continue to fight for students in the school system and he’s grateful for the efforts of his supporters.