× Tight race appears to set up runoff between Frances Akers and Mary Jane Caylor in Huntsville City Council District 2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Voters in Huntsville City Council District 2 have chosen Frances Akridge and Mary Jane Caylor to face-off in a runoff, to decide who will be the district’s next council representative.

Akridge won the most votes, 49.8 percent, according to unofficial Huntsville vote totals, but she fell just short of the 50.1 needed to avoid a runoff.

Caylor received 32.4 percent and Keith Ward finished third, with 17.7 percent.

There were 4,847 ballots cast.

Unless there is a change in the count, a runoff would be held Oct. 9.

The candidates are vying for the seat that is opening up with the retirement of City Council member Mark Russell.

Akridge, a full-time community advocate, ran well in her first bid for public office. Caylor, is a former Huntsville City Schools superintendent and former member of the Alabama State Board of Education.

Caylor told WHNT News 19 she wants to work on quality of life issues, including “safe neighborhoods, road improvement and access to recreation in all neighborhoods” and workforce development through education.

Akridge told WHNT News 19 two issues keep coming up when she talks to residents in the district: “Infrastructure: Investing in well-built roads, adequate flood mitigation, and urban streetscapes, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, greenways, and LED street lights;” And security: “Supporting our police officers and communities by ensuring the police have tools and technology required to protect neighborhoods and facilitating access to mental health and addiction services.”

District 2 includes much of downtown Huntsville and Caylor said an issue the city is facing is trying to balance “new development while preserving the history in our local neighborhoods in the district.”

Akridge said the city has to effectively manage growth.

“Our biggest challenge is to make a commitment to systematic and sustainable growth,” she said. “I want to be prepared for lean years by forecast accounting and growing our convention and tourism industry for increased revenue. It’s exciting to see all the attention Huntsville is receiving but I want to preserve our small town feel and avoid typical big city problems as we grow.”

Both candidates were asked by WHNT News 19 earning the trust of voters.

“I stand on my record of achievements and commitments to serve my constituency I have evidenced throughout my life and will be accessible to one and all,” Caylor said, “as I do not work nor have any connections to boards, organizations, etc. I have a proven leadership history in Huntsville as I have been a public figure for decades. I keep my word and will have regularly scheduled listening sessions/ neighborhood meetings to hear the concerns of all citizens I represent.”

Akridge said her record speaks for itself.

“I’m financially solvent and I always have been. I am not beholden to interest groups or PACs,” she said. “I am accustomed to mediating situations and weighing priorities to reach a goal for the common good. I am already doing the job, delivering results for neighborhoods. Even during this campaign, I found time to improve communication between government and neighbors by setting up a page on the city website for the status of the Cecil Ashburn Drive project.”