× Six power poles fall on Danville Road causing power outage

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Six power poles fell on Danville Road near Fairview Church when a resident lost control of a tree they were cutting down, according to Joe Wheeler EMC.

Currently the road is blocked both ways and residents are without power.

Utility crews at the scene and more on the way to restore power, but it could take them a while.

Lines down on Danville road at Fairview church. The road is blocked and both ways. Crews are on the scene and more are on the way to get power back on but it will be a while. There are six broken poles to repair. @waff48 @WAAYTV @KodyFisherTV @whnt @decaturdaily pic.twitter.com/V4eFqg17Z8 — Joe Wheeler EMC (@JWEMC) August 29, 2018