× Scottsboro firefighters awarded internal safety enhancement grant

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro’s fire stations will receive upgrades thanks to a FY2017 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The Scottsboro Fire Department announced on Monday they were awarded $111,284 to improve internal safety for their staff. The grant comes with a 5%, or $5,299, matching funds requirement.

The money will be used to install a diesel exhaust removal system in all three stations. In addition, fire alarms and sprinklers system will added to the oldest station – Station 3. It was built in the early 80’s and grandfathered from certain requirements.

Chief Gene Necklaus says most grants are written from outside sources, but theirs aren’t.

“A lot of departments use outside grant writers, but we feel like we know our needs and situation better than anybody outside and it’s been successful so far, ” Necklaus said.

This is the Department’s fifth Federal grant, and ninth grant overall, since 2014. The newly awarded grant drew the total number of funding received to $650,000.