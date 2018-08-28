× Police from Ohio to Florida searching for four missing children

Police in Ohio are asking everyone to look out for four children taken by their mother.

Lima, Ohio, police say Marianne Merritt, 40, and her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, 39, took the children and are believed to be headed to Florida. According to police, Merritt does not have custodial rights. They also said Perkins has active arrest warrants and is abusive toward children.

The children are:

Damara Croley, 13 – She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Ohio State University shirt and Spider-Man web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12 – He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow smiling emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9 – She is 4 feet 5 inches tall and 80 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8 – He is 4 feet 5 inches tall and 111 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and rd and black shorts.

Merritt is 5 feet five inches tall and 210 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Perkins is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The family may be traveling to Florida in a blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The Ohio plate number is FMQ3175.

Anyone who has seen Merritt, Perkins or the children is asked to contact their local police department.