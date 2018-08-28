Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Eighteen days after local eatery and arcade Pints and Pixels was closed due to a small kitchen fire, they're back open to prove that it's not game over for them.

"We had people here right when we opened the doors," said business owner Richard Moss.

The biggest hurdle they faced was completely redoing the wood flooring, to prevent molding down the road from the sprinklers that put the fire out.

"And so that was a pretty big hassle, we have a lot of square footage here, and we had to move all of these games," Moss said.

He credits the power of social media to bringing the business' reopening back with a force.

"We felt like our response over the weekend was good," he said. "It was nice to get that sort of love from the community you know, the moment we opened the doors."

And with the reopening there's really only one thing about the business that's new, and don't worry, it's supposed to be funny.

"We took the opportunity to get one new game and that was a Fire pinball game," Moss said. "We just thought that would be neat to have and put on free play when we came back, so that's what we did for the weekend."

Pints and Pixels is officially back in the game.