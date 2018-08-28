One year later, Tate Farms reflects on destructive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- One year ago, a fire destroyed part of Tate Farms - the animal barn.

"A year ago our world was turned upside down," Stewart McGill, managing partner at Tate Farms said.

After the debris was cleared, scorched earth was left. However, the family chose to look on the bright side of this dark time and took the farm in a new direction.

"As devastating as it was, that event allowed us to do something that we've been dreaming of for several years," McGill said.

The fire cleared the way for something new. In the exact same spot as the animal barn, the family built a play sensory barn. They hit the ground running to have it ready before their fall season.

"They got a little glimpse of it last year. We've added a lot of things to the inside of it this year," McGill said.

They built it to allow for changes and updates every year. Among the changes being made, two 40-foot slides were added on the sensory barn. The goal is to educate kids about the agriculture industry.

"We want them to understand where their food comes from, where the shirts they have on their back is made, and where it starts at in the field," McGill said.

They want to continue this tradition for many years to come.

The farm is currently working to hire seasonal employees. They need 180 people and plan to hold interviews soon. If you're interested, call 256-828-8899 to schedule an interview.