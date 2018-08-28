Needing rain? Some of us get soaked, others stay mostly dry and hot through Friday

Spotty showers increase, rain coverage uneven this week

The heat index was already 98ºF by noon Tuesday, but some spotty showers developing by midday signaled a change from the extremely hot and dry to a slightly wetter look to the rest of the week. A hand full of these showers and isolated storms may linger through 9 to 10 PM this evening.

‘Slightly’ wetter should the the tip-off to how this is going to play out over the next few days; hit-or-miss storms may give you as much as 60 to 90 minutes’ worth of rainfall on a given day, and that could add up to a decent soaking (more than 1-2” in some cases) in those spots getting the downpours. Others just simply stay hot and dry.

Expect another hot one with highs in the 90s, a heat index between 95ºF and 100ºF and a chance of some spotty showers and storms on Wednesday.

Rain chance, not guarantee: Rain is in the forecast for the next few days! Also, not rain is in the forecast. What?

The chance of rain this week and through the weekend accounts for spotty, hit-or-miss downpours: not a widespread, everybody-gets-soaked rainfall. The unevenly scattered nature of these storms means some of us get it, and some of us don’t.

What do you do with that information? Keep an umbrella or some rain gear handy in case one of those downpours finds you and interferes with your plans.

In all, some spots will have more than two inches of rain through Friday evening; others may have a fraction of an inch or nothing at all.

Frustrating? Yes, but there’s no other way to describe how the scattered storm pattern sets up other than some get it, some don’t.

What about Football Friday? Yes, we have a chance of some scattered storms on Friday, and yes, some of them could make it a little less comfortable at games on both Thursday and Friday.

The majority of high school stadiums will either have no rain Friday or less than an hour’s worth of stormy weather between 4 PM and 9 PM. A lightning delay or two is possible this week, so be ready for that!

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

