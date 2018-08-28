× National Weather Service Offers Weather 101 Classes

The National Weather Service in Nashville is taking steps to help you understand the weather and how we forecast it! The NWS office is now offering free online classes in basic weather concepts including thunderstorm development, ways to measure current conditions, and weather safety.

The classes will be offered on evenings throughout the month of September and can be registered for individually. The classes will be live, so you will need to be logged-in and ready to go when the class is scheduled to begin. All that is required is internet access, speakers, and a microphone if you want to be able to ask questions.

You can register for the classes on the Nashville NWS webpage.

This series of courses will help prepare anyone who also wishes to become a trained storm spotter. The National Weather Service in Huntsville offers a series of storm spotting classes all over North Alabama and South Tennessee each spring. These dates are typically announce in late winter.