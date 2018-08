× Muscle Shoals residents say no to property tax

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — A 5 mill property tax increase was shut down Tuesday night by residents in Muscle Shoals.

WHNT’s Carter Watkins reported 3,067 voted no, while 710 said yes.

Muscle Shoals City Schools planned to use the money to build a new elementary school. Both Highland Park and Webster Elementary schools are more than 50 years old.