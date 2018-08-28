Mosaic from leftover ‘Eggbeater Jesus’ tiles displayed at the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new mosaic with a lot of history is displayed at the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library.

Leftover tiles from the iconic Cosmic Christ mosaic at First Baptist Church, affectionally dubbed Eggbeater Jesus, were used to create a mosaic skyline of the city.

The new mosaic was an idea First Baptist Church brought to the art council.

"A local artist, who was actually one of the few people who put up the original mosaic, drew an outline of the project," First Baptist Church member Debbie Bell said.

Community members were able to glue a piece of tile to the design during Panoply.

"We had no idea how the finish product was going to look, but we had it all laid out and each person got to glue a tile on. At the end it looked exactly like we wanted it to. It made a wonderful community project," Bell explained.

Bell said the mosaic is beauty from brokenness.

"From the broken tiles the community was able to come together and make something beautiful just like Christ does in our own lives," Bell said.

The church member said when she glances at the piece of art she sees the community.

"I see each individual who came by that tent that weekend, and the smiles on their faces when they realized what we were doing," Bell said.

A spokesperson for the library said the mosaic was an excellent fit and they wanted to place it in an area of high traffic, which is why it`s on the first floor of the library.