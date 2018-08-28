Mississippi authorities issue missing and endangered child alert for Fulton girls

JACKSON, Miss. — Authorities have issued an Endangered/Missing Child alert for two teenage girls who were last seen in Fulton, Mississippi.
Anna Grace Lease, 14, and Victoria Keene, 12, are believed to be in the Tupelo area, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Lease was last seen on Tuesday morning at the 400 block of East Hill Street, while Keene was last seen Monday night at the 1200 block of John Rankin Highway.
State authorities provided the following description:
Lease
- White
- 5’4″
- 125 pounds
- Blonde Hair
- Hazel Eyes
Keene
- White
- 5’2″
- 120 pounds
- Brown Hair with blue bangs
- Green Eyes
If you know any information that could help investigators, please call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office at 662-862-3401.