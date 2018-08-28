× Man charged with torture in child abuse investigation

DECATUR, Ala. – A father is under arrest on child abuse charges after a school employee reported suspicious bruises on a child.

Decatur Police went to Walter Jackson Elementary on August 24 after a school employee reported a child had visible bruises and circular marks on their body that were consistent with the use of a cord.

Detectives say the child’s father, Frank Nettles was their primary suspect and they questioned him Friday evening.

Police charged Nettles with torture, willful abuse of a child under 18 by a responsible person. Nettles is currently being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.