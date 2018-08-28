× Man charged with capital murder for Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police have arrested a man for a Monday night shooting that left a man dead on a roadway.

William Eric Wooden, 22, was charged with capital murder for the shooting of Kevin Ray Stewart, 20, Monday on Wade Road.

Stewart was found dead on the road when police arrived around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. Wooden is the boyfriend of Stewart’s ex-girlfriend, according to investigators.