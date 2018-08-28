Madison County School Board names new Hazel Green High School principal after executive session

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County School Board has named a new principal for Hazel Green High School. The board members did so after going into an hour-long executive session.

Dr. Quin Headen will begin his duties as the school’s principal tomorrow.

Board named new Hazel Green Principal. The board voted and approved the principal contract. They will start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LhrHJTHt0E — Kelley Smith WHNT (@KelleySmithWHNT) August 28, 2018

The board named Headen after accepting the resignation of the school’s former principal Darrell Long. He resigned Aug. 8, a week after students returned to classes from summer break. At the time, school board member Nathan Curry said Long stepped down for “family and personal reasons.”

Tonight, though, we learned of Long’s plan to take back his resignation. In a letter sent Tuesday to Madison County Schools Board of Education members, Long’s attorney, Eric Artrip, contends Long was forced to resign after Superintendent Matt Massey threatened him with termination and criminal prosecution for something he didn’t do.