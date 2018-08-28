× Jennie Robinson wins second term on the Huntsville City council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – District 3 voters returned Jennie Robinson to a second term on the Huntsville City Council Tuesday, giving her a solid victory over two challengers without a runoff.

Robinson won the south Huntsville district with 73 percent of the votes cast, 2,853.

She defeated challengers Trent Iley and Rosemary Schexnayder. Iley received 17 percent of the vote and Schexnayder got 9 percent. There

Robinson, who also served three terms on the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education, told WHNT News 19 she wants to focus on the revitalization of the area around South Memorial Parkway.

“Now that the overpass mainline is open and with the future redevelopment of Haysland Square, there will be a ripple effect that will permit us to recruit new restaurants, retail, residential, and commercial space all along the South Parkway,” she said.

Robinson also wants to ensure the District’s aging neighborhoods are maintained.

“Those aging neighborhoods are the heart of our community and have become very attractive to young families who want to live in South Huntsville,” Robinson said. “Keeping our schools strong and expanding recreational amenities like the greenways, Ditto Landing, and Green Mountain will attract young families and build property values for our aging population as well.”

Robinson said Huntsville continues to face the challenges associated with growth, and needs to focus on workforce development, noting “50% of our employees at all our major corporations, Redstone Arsenal, universities, and healthcare systems will retire in the next ten years.”